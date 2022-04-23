Police arrest Ballston Spa man on DWI charge

SARATOGA SPRINGS — State police arrested a Ballston Spa man on Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated for the third time.

A trooper stopped Jonathan E. Foley, 27, at about 11:45 p.m. for a series of traffic violations as he traveled through Saratoga Springs.

While speaking with Foley, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed signs that he was under the influence. Foley refused roadside sobriety tests and was taken into custody, police said.

Foley was transported to the state police Wilton station, where he refused to submit to a breath test. Foley was charged with felony counts of DWI-two previous convictions and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle as well as a misdemeanor count of use of a vehicle without an interlock device.

He was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail pending arraignment. He is due back in court on a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.