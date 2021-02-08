 Skip to main content
Police arrest 17 impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend crackdown
State police Troop G removed 17 impaired drivers from local roads during Super Bowl weekend.

The Stop-DWI campaign ran from Friday to Monday. Police issued 690 traffic tickets, including 147 for speeding, 21 for distracted driving, 14 for failure to move over and 17 for not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.

Troopers also responded to 60 traffic collisions.

Troop G serves the counties of Albany, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington.

