Police: Argyle woman drove drunk with child in car

ARGYLE — An impaired woman on Tuesday fled the scene of an accident with a child in the vehicle, state police said.
Tammy L. Fish, 58, of Argyle, hit another vehicle at approximately 3:49 p.m. while trying to make a right turn onto Coach Road from County Road 45 in Argyle, police said.
Fish then reversed, striking the vehicle a second time, before driving off. The driver of the second vehicle followed Fish and called 911.
A police officer pulled Fish over and conducted a series of field sobriety tests and determined she was impaired.
An investigation further reveled that Fish had a child in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Fish was charged with driving with abilities impaired by drugs and Leandra's Law, which makes operating a vehicle while impaired with a child passenger an automatic felony.
She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Argyle Town Court at a later date.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.