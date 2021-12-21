 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Argyle woman collected $2,043 in benefits she was not not entitled to

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving approximately $2,043 in benefits that she was not entitled to, according to police.

Desiree A. Phillips, 30, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Phillips on Tuesday. 

Police said that a joint investigation between the Washington County Department of Social Security and the sheriff's office alleges that Phillips failed to report additional sources of income between Dec. 2019 and Sept. 2020, while she was receiving benefits from the Department of Social Services.

Phillips was held for arraignment on the charges and was later released from Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court, according to police. She is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

Desiree A. Phillips

Phillips

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News