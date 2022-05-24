Police: Argyle man threatened person with knife

ARGYLE — An Argyle man is accused of threatening a person with a knife during a domestic incident.
State police responded to an Argyle residence at around 11:43 a.m. on May 14. Police said Clifton L. Patrick, 50, threatened the person with the weapon and then discarded the knife in a lake after the dispute. The incident took place in front of three children.
Patrick was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
