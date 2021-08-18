Police: Argyle man stole light tower

ARGYLE — A welfare check resulted in felony charges for a Queensbury man on Tuesday after police determined he had stolen a light tower.
State police responded to a residence in Argyle to check on a person asleep in a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Once on scene, police interviewed Anthony J. Ross, 34, and observed he was towing a Wacker Neuson Light Tower with the vehicle. An investigation determined the light tower was stolen.
Ross was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
He was released and is due back in Argyle Town Court at a later date.
