Police: Argyle man had illegal rifle and fireworks during traffic stop

HEBRON — An Arygle man was allegedly in possession of an illegal rifle and fireworks during a traffic stop made by State Police on Wednesday.

According to State Police, a vehicle operated by an 18-year-old, who was not identified, was stopped for speeding at 2:28 p.m. on county Route 31.

During the investigation, the trooper observed an illegal rifle and illegal fireworks inside the vehicle, police said.

The operator was charged with a class D felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a violation for unlawfully possessing fireworks.

The male was transported to State Police in Greenwich where he was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Hebron Town Court on April 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.