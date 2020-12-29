Police: Argyle man drove drunk without license

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man is facing a felony charge for allegedly driving while intoxicated without a license on Saturday.

Michael J. Haley, 51, was arrested by officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office along Burgoyne Avenue and charged with numerous traffic infractions, according to a news release.

Haley was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, a felony, and driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit a chemical test, both misdemeanors.

He was sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

Officers from the Hudson Falls Police Department assisted at the scene.