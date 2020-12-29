 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Argyle man drove drunk without license
0 comments

Police: Argyle man drove drunk without license

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — An Argyle man is facing a felony charge for allegedly driving while intoxicated without a license on Saturday. 

Michael J. Haley, 51, was arrested by officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office along Burgoyne Avenue and charged with numerous traffic infractions, according to a news release.

Michael J. Haley

Haley

Haley was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, a felony, and driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit a chemical test, both misdemeanors.

He was sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

Officers from the Hudson Falls Police Department assisted at the scene. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News