Police are still searching for the McDonald's robbery suspect

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Two weeks after the McDonald's on Main Street was robbed at gunpoint, police say there are no new leads.

South Glens Falls Police Chief David Gifford told the Post-Star on Tuesday there was "nothing new to report" on the case.

On March 13, between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m., a male suspect entered the restaurant at 111 Main St. and displayed a small black handgun and demanded money from the employee at the register.

The suspect’s identity was completely concealed with clothing including sunglasses and gloves, but police said the male suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Glens Falls Police Department at 518-792-6336 or 518-792-4173.

