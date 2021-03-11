Police announce crackdown on drunken driving ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr and Glens Falls Police Chief Joseph Boisclair announced on Thursday that both departments will participate in a crackdown against drunken driving in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day.

The statewide STOP-DWI crackdown efforts start on Tuesday and will end on March 20.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving because of the number of celebrations and drivers on the road, according to a news release.

State Police, Warren County Sheriff's Office and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in this effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

This is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

People are encouraged to download the free mobile “Have a Plan” app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp to celebrate safely.

