Police: Albany man's death ruled accidental due to drowning

COHOES — State Police are investigating the death of an Albany man who was located deceased in shallow water off Pebbles Island on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 1 p.m., State Police responded to Peebles Island State Park in the city of Cohoes, after passersby walking along the Delaware Aveune path observed a body in shallow water in the Mohawk River, police said.
State Police identified the victim as Joshua A. Abood, 22, of Albany.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning at Ellis Hospital by Dr. Bernard T. Ng. and determined the cause of death to be cardiopulmonary arrest as consequence of drowning, and the death has been ruled accidental.
The matter remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.