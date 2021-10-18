 Skip to main content
Police: Albany man stabbed person at South Glens Falls residence

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.

Isaiah L. Lofland, 26, was charged with felony first-degree assault.

State police were called to Glens Falls Hospital at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a 31-year-old man with a stab wound.

The investigation determined that Lofland allegedly stabbed the man in the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition, according to police.

Lofland was located at a residence in Moreau on Sunday and taken into custody. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

Lofland is due back in Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 518-583-7010.

