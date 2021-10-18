Police: Albany man stabbed another man at a South Glens Falls residence

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.

Isaiah L. Lofland, 26, was charged with felony first-degree assault.

State police were called to Glens Falls Hospital at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a 31-year-old man with a stab wound.

The investigation determined that Lofland allegedly stabbed the man in the neck. The victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was in stable condition, according to police.

Police said there was some type of argument between Lofland and the victim, but are still investigating the nature of the dispute.

Authorities would not say where the incident occurred, but it was not at the home of the victim.

Lofland was located at a residence in Moreau on Sunday and taken into custody. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

Lofland is due back in Court on Wednesday.

In addition, Curtis Z. Ball, 31, was charged with a felony count of hindering prosecution. Police said Ball lied to troopers about Lofland being in Ball's Moreau home before he was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 518-583-7010.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

