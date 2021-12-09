Police: Albany man possessed 40 grams of cocaine

WILTON — A pair of Albany men were arrested following a traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday.

Anthony E. Pinkney, 39, of Albany, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Dashawn B. Crooks, 43, of Albany, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Pinkney was pulled over by state police shortly after 4 p.m., according to a news release. Police said they located a digital scale with powder cocaine on it during the stop.

Both Pinkney and his passenger Crooks were taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Wilton. After a search of Pinkney at the station, it was discovered that he was in possession of about 40 grams of cocaine, police said.

Crooks was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on Dec. 10.

Pinkney was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail. He is also due in Moreau Town Court on Dec. 10.