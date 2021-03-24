Police: Albany man had marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop

WILTON — Police arrested an Albany man Tuesday on drug charges after a traffic stop.

State police stopped Amier K. Grant, 30, on the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton at about 12:40 p.m.

A trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Grant was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Grant was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court on March 29

