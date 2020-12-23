 Skip to main content
Police: Albany man had forged license plates
GLENS FALLS — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he possessed fraudulent license plates.

State police observed James V. Pepchinski, 39, driving a vehicle that had slid into a snowbank at about 1:15 p.m. Upon interviewing Pepchinski, the trooper found that he had temporary plates on the vehicle that were forged.

Police also found one glass pipe containing cocaine residue and several Xanax pills.

Pepchinski was charged with felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.

