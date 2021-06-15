 Skip to main content
Police: Albany man falsified vehicle records
Police: Albany man falsified vehicle records

Crescencio Gonzalez-Gonzalez

Gonzalez-Gonzalez 

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — An Albany man has been arrested because, police said, he falsified records with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Crescencio Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 45, was charged with felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records. The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the DMV, according to a news release.

Police said Gonzalez-Gonzalez falsified vehicle records, but did not provide specifics. The alleged incident took place on April 20.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

