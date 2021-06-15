Police: Albany man falsified vehicle records

FORT EDWARD — An Albany man has been arrested because, police said, he falsified records with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Crescencio Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 45, was charged with felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records. The arrest followed a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the DMV, according to a news release.

Police said Gonzalez-Gonzalez falsified vehicle records, but did not provide specifics. The alleged incident took place on April 20.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.