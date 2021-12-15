Police: Albany man damaged door of White Creek business

WHITE CREEK — An Albany man was arrested last week after police said he damaged the entrance to a White Creek business.

Jeffrey R. Sheldon, 32, is accused of damaging the entrance to the business at 992 Turnpike Road after becoming upset with the owner, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon also allegedly harassed the owner of the business with what police described as alarming and unwanted communication.

Police did not name the business.

The incident took place on Aug. 24 and Sheldon was arrested on Dec. 8.

He was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.

Sheldon was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. He is due back in White Creek Town Court at a later date.

The Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation.

