Plow truck driver charged with DWI

WILTON — A 48-year-old plow truck driver was charged with DWI on Thursday after striking a utility pole near Northern Pines Road in Wilton, police said.

State police identified the driver as Gregory S. Shaughnessy of Wilton.

Shaughnessy was located at his home and arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.21% blood alcohol concentration, police said. The threshold for DWI in New York state is 0.08%.

Shaughnessy was issued tickets to return to Wilton Town Court on Feb. 14.

The road was shut down for multiple hours while National Grid workers completed the necessary repairs to the utility pole.