Plea talks ongoing to resolve Great Escape illegal surveillance case

QUEENSBURY — Police have been unable to identify the people who were illegally videotaped using a bathroom at The Great Escape amusement park last summer as the court cases of one of the two defendants appears close to a resolution.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received dozens of calls from people who were concerned they may have been on the videos that were illicitly filmed last July 7, in a bathroom with lockers near the “Dare Devil Dive” attraction, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police said the videos show six adults and two young children, around the age of 4, using the bathroom. But despite widespread media and social media attention, the Sheriff's Office has been unable to find the people on the video to inform them of what occurred.

Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said Tuesday that investigators received many calls from people who were in the park that day, but none were determined to have been recorded.

Authorities believed the videos were shot by 29-year-old Valerie N. Hewitt of Middleville, Herkimer County, using a tiny, pen-shaped camera attached to her purse.

Hewitt and her then-husband, James C. Hewitt, 31, of Watervliet, face charges in a 14-count indictment that was filed in Warren County Court in October.

