Plea talks ongoing to resolve Great Escape illegal surveillance case

QUEENSBURY — Police have been unable to identify the people who were illegally videotaped using a bathroom at The Great Escape amusement park last summer as the court cases of one of the two defendants appears close to a resolution.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office received dozens of calls from people who were concerned they may have been on the videos that were illicitly filmed last July 7, in a bathroom with lockers near the “Dare Devil Dive” attraction, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Police said the videos show six adults and two young children, around the age of 4, using the bathroom. But despite widespread media and social media attention, the Sheriff's Office has been unable to find the people on the video to inform them of what occurred.
Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said Tuesday that investigators received many calls from people who were in the park that day, but none were determined to have been recorded.
Authorities believed the videos were shot by 29-year-old Valerie N. Hewitt of Middleville, Herkimer County, using a tiny, pen-shaped camera attached to her purse.
Hewitt and her then-husband, James C. Hewitt, 31, of Watervliet, face charges in a 14-count indictment that was filed in Warren County Court in October.
They have pleaded not guilty to two felony counts each of unlawful surveillance, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, while Mrs. Hewitt faces two additional felony charges of dissemination of unlawful surveillance.
Court records show she told police that her husband forced her to record the videos, and was physically abusive toward her. She came forward to Watervliet Police last August to inform them of what they had done, leading to a multi-agency investigation.
Police said there was no indication the videos were shared online or with other people.
Mrs. Hewitt is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court on Jan. 17 for a possible guilty plea. Her lawyer, Kurt Haas, could not be reached for comment Friday.
No future court dates have been set for James Hewitt.
The couple may face charges in other counties as well.
Written statements filed in Warren County Court show Mrs. Hewitt told police that she also recorded videos in bathrooms at Saratoga Casino & Raceway, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, Walmart stores in Albany County and Price Chopper in Watervliet in recent years.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.