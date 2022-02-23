Plea deal offered to Chester woman accused of shooting husband

QUEENSBURY — A plea bargain offer has been made in the case involving a 73-year-old Chester woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband in April 2021.

The woman, Susan F. Bohmer, did not make a decision on the offer and the case was adjourned until March 9 at 2 p.m.

Bohmer, of 365 Hardscrabble Road, shot Raymond Bohmer on April 25, 2021, at their residence around 7:10 p.m., according to state police.

She is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach with a semiautomatic handgun, according to court records.

Raymond Bohmer was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was treated in the intensive care unit for several days.

Susan Bohmer was originally charged with with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Wednesday, Warren County Judge Robert Smith outlined a plea bargain that would see Bohmer plead guilty to a violent felony first-degree assault charge. That plea would carry with it a sentence of no more than 15 years in prison, which would be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

She would also be required to pay a $50 DNA fee and submit a DNA sample to the state DNA databank.

Bohmer would waive her right to appeal, and there would be restitution if it was sought by her husband. A full order of protection for the husband would be included in the agreement.

Smith outlined the possibility of an alternative sentence if Bohmer were to fall within the criteria of the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which gives judges the flexibility to sentence domestic violence survivors convicted of offenses related to their abuse to shorter sentences.

Smith said it was his understanding that if he were to determine that Bohmer were entitled to receive the benefit of that protection afforded under that statute that he could sentence her to a sentence of one year or less.

He also said he could sentence her up to 5 years probation or a determinant sentence between 1 to 5 years to be followed by post-release supervision that can range anywhere from 2 1/2 years to 5 years.

“We haven’t gotten to that step yet,” Smith said. “That would be something that would be subject to a hearing.”

Bohmer’s attorney, Taalib Horton, indicated that she was not ready to accept the plea bargain on Wednesday.

He said his hope was for the opportunity to discuss the matter further with his client and have the plea offer remain open. He said this was because it is a serious case and it is the first offer of a plea bargain.

First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin, who was representing the prosecution, noted that the offer came from Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone’s office, and that the date for accepting or declining the offer was Feb. 16.

Smith responded by saying that Horton had sent an email to the court on Feb. 7 requesting a one-week adjournment on the matter due to transportation issues Bohmer was facing.

Smith said Carusone agreed to extend the accept-or-reject date to Wednesday. Burin said prosecutors would be open to negotiating the case, but would be looking to hear a counteroffer from the defendant.

“I think our position has been made pretty clear at all of the prior conferences that this is the position we will be taking,” Burin said.

The court date was adjourned until March 9 at 2 p.m. Burin wanted to have a commitment from the defense on that date if Bohmer still wanted to testify before the grand jury if an agreement was not met. He said the case would be presented to a grand jury shortly after the March 9 date.

A conference was scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. in which a representative of the District Attorney’s Office, a representative of the Warren County Probation Department, Smith and Horton would meet to have further discussion to see whether the prosecution would be willing to make an alternative plea offer.

Burin added that the position of the prosecution is clear, and that his hope would be to hear from Horton of what Bohmer would be willing to accept. At that point, the prosecution would consider modifying the plea offer to reflect what the defense is willing to do.

“I know from the several conferences we’ve had and the discussions with District Attorney Carusone that the position that we have taken that the court put on the record today is the position of the District Attorney’s Office as of right now,” Burin said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

