Plattsburgh man gets probation for stealing lottery tickets
Alan R. Smith

Smith 

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Plattsburgh man has been sentenced to probation for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery scratch-off tickets at a Lake George convenience store in September.

Alan R. Smith, 27, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony third-degree burglary.

Smith smashed out the glass of the front door to Mac’s Market Citgo station at Northway Exit 23 on Sept. 4. Once inside, police said he and 50-year-old Jon M. Walecki, also of Plattsburgh, stole an entire rack containing New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Smith and Walecki were both charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Smith pleaded guilty to the single burglary count in satisfaction of the charges.

Warren County Court Judge Rob Smith sentenced him to one year of interim probation.

Walecki’s case is still pending.

