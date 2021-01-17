Plattsburgh man gets prison time for driving while on drugs, causing crash

BALLSTON SPA — A Plattsburgh man was sentenced on Friday to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison for driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash on the Northway that seriously injured him and his passenger.

Dung T. Nguyen, 51, was driving his 2012 Acura MDX north on the Northway in Moreau just before 8 p.m. on March 15, when police said his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Nguyen and his passenger, Henry Kwan, were seriously injured in the accident and flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

State police found cocaine in the vehicle.

Nguyen had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to felony second-degree vehicular assault.

