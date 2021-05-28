Plattsburgh man gets 2 to 4 years in prison for stealing scratch-off tickets from Lake George store

QUEENSBURY — A Plattsburgh man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 4 years in prison for stealing an entire rack of scratch-off lottery tickets from a Lake George convenience store.

Jon M. Walecki, 51, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony third-degree burglary. Walecki was one of two men arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of New York State Lottery tickets from Mac’s Market Citgo at Northway Exit 23 on Sept. 4.

Walecki also must make restitution. He is currently serving a sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years for an unrelated grand larceny charge out of Clinton County Court.

Alan R. Smith, 27, was also arrested in the theft of the lottery tickets. He smashed out the glass of the front door of the convenience store. Smith pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to one year of interim probation.

