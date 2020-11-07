 Skip to main content
Plattsburgh man admits to driving while on drugs and causing Northway crash
Plattsburgh man admits to driving while on drugs and causing Northway crash

BALLSTON SPA — A Plattsburgh man has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash on the Northway in Moreau that seriously injured him and his passenger.

Dung T. Nguyen, 51, was driving his 2012 Acura MDX on the northbound lane just before 8 p.m. on March 15 when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and then struck a tree, according to a news release.

Nguyen and his passenger, Henry Kwan, were seriously injured in the accident and flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

State police found cocaine in the vehicle.

Nguyen pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to felony second-degree vehicular assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

