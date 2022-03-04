Petersburg man charged in connection with death of Cambridge graduate

PETERSBURG — A Petersburg man was arrested on Friday in connection to the disappearance and death of Cambridge High School graduate Morgan Bates.

Ian J. Hasselwander, 28, has been charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and concealment of a human corpse, according to a news release from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Hasselwander was taken into custody at 6:19 p.m., arraigned in Troy City Court and sent without bail to Rensselaer County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

Bates, 20, was reported missing on Feb. 23. She had been last seen in Eagle Bridge with a possible sighting in Petersburg at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Her body was located on Sunday in Cherry Plain State Park in the vicinity of Black River Road.

Police are not releasing any information at this time about what led them to Hasselwander or what his relationship is to Bates.

Bates graduated from Cambridge High School in 2019.

The investigation was handled jointly by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, state police and the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. Assisting in the investigation were members of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC).

Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo praised the efforts of the law enforcement agencies.

“I would like to acknowledge and commend the professionalism, diligence and dedication of the members of the above-mentioned agencies who worked long hours, around the clock, which led to a timely arrest,” he said in a news release.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office will be prosecuting the case.

“Law enforcement has worked around the clock on this case since Morgan Bates disappeared. This was certainly not the outcome we had hoped for. This arrest is the first step towards justice for Morgan and her family.” District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly,” said in a news release.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

