Petersburg man accused of stabbing, strangling Morgan Bates in filed court documents

STEPHENTOWN — The Petersburg man who was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates is accused of stabbing and strangling her, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Bates was a Cambridge High School Class of 2019 graduate.

According to a WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 report, the documents say that Ian Hasselwander, 22, strangled Bates with a tie of some sort and stabbed her twice in the neck before hiding her body in Cherry Plain State Park.

Hasselwander is then accused of attempting to bury her body "in a foundation hole within a secluded area" of the park and cover it with logs, according to the report.

Bates was reported missing by the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 23. The last confirmed sighting of Bates was reported to be in Eagle Bridge.

There was a possible sighting reported at roughly 2 a.m. in Petersburg on Feb. 22.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office found the body of Bates on Feb. 27. Her identity was confirmed on March 3.

She hadn't been heard from since her disappearance, according to police.

Hasselwander was arrested on Friday in connection with Bates' death. He was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and concealment of a human corpse, according to a news release from the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this case was handled by state police, the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office and the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office. Members of the New York State Forest Rangers, Washington County Sheriff's Office, New York State Intelligence Center and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center assisted in the investigation.

WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 also reported that Bates was Hasselwander's ex-girlfriend.

Hasselwander was arraigned in Troy City Court and held in Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is due back in Stephentown Town Court on Thursday.