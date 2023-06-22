The public attorney for the man accused of shooting another man during a road rage incident last November told a judge during a hearing Wednesday morning that his client would likely not appear because he had been pepper-sprayed by corrections officers in the Warren County jail earlier in the morning.

Judge Robert Smith simply responded that the hearing would be rescheduled.

Public Defender Brian Pilatzke did not give details about the incident when asked.

The accused, Adrian A. Simental, 34, was last seen in Warren County Court on April 5 in front of Judge Robert Smith, rejecting a deal of no less than 11 years and no more than 14 years in state prison, with an additional seven-year sentence that would run concurrent to the other sentence. The sentence would also include an order of protection for up to 22 years.

The docket at the hearing said the parties were convening to continue with plea negotiations.

Simental followed Brendan Grant’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot in Queensbury last November. An argument ensued and Simental shot Grant, according to police.