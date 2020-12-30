Pennsylvania woman facing multiple drug charges

FORT ANN — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Monday on multiple drug charges, following a traffic stop.

Emily H. Carey, 21, was arrested after state police noticed signs of drug use during a routine traffic stop, according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Carey was in possession of multiple drugs, including a concentrated cannabis cartridge, cocaine, several pills of methylphenidate, hydrochloride and aprazolam, and LSD, police said.

Carey was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and five other drug-related misdemeanors.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in Fort Ann Town Court on Jan. 20.