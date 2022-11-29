 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennsylvania man sentenced to passing bad check at White Creek business

WHITE CREEK — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to probation after admitting to passing a bad check at Hoosick Tire.

Travis R. Fassett, of Meshoppen, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 18 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arrested last October after police said he paid for new tires on Oct. 15, 2021, including a $100 tip.

When the business went to cash the check, it was advised the bank account for the check was closed.

Fassett was also wanted in Steuben County for a similar crime and on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny.

He also must pay restitution.

