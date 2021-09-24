Pennsylvania man gets prison time for damaging property during domestic incident

QUEENSBURY — A Pennsylvania man will spend up to 4 years in prison for damaging property during a domestic incident.

Gabriel A. Annable, 45, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Sept. 15 to felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of criminal contempt and fifth-degree arson.

Annable was arrested after state police responded to a Thurman residence. Police said he caused over $1,500 worth of property damage during an argument with the victim at a Thurman residence.

He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison on the criminal mischief count and 1 year on the contempt and arson charges, which are set to run concurrently.

Annable also must pay restitution.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.