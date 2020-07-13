Pennsylvania man charged in domestic incident

-
THURMAN — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday for allegedly damaging a home during a domestic incident.
State Police responded to a Thurman residence just before 3 a.m.
Gabriel A. Annable, of West Chester, is accused of causing over $1,500 worth of property damage during an argument with the victim at a Thurman residence.
Annable was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief, police said.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
