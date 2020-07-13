You are the owner of this article.
Pennsylvania man charged in domestic incident
Pennsylvania man charged in domestic incident

THURMAN — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday for allegedly damaging a home during a domestic incident.

State Police responded to a Thurman residence just before 3 a.m.

Gabriel A. Annable, of West Chester, is accused of causing over $1,500 worth of property damage during an argument with the victim at a Thurman residence.

Annable was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief, police said. 

