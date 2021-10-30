Pennsylvania man accused of paying for tires with bad check

WHITE CREEK — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly passing a bad check at Hoosick Tire.

State police said 32-year-old Travis R. Fassett, of Meshoppen, paid for new tires using a check, including a $100 tip. When the business went to cash the check, they were advised the bank account for the check was closed.

The alleged incident took place on Oct. 15.

Fassett was also wanted in Steuben County for a similar crime and on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny.

He was picked up there and then taken into custody by New York State Police.

Fassett was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor issuing a bad check. He was sent to Washington County Jail.

