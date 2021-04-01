 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of Route 4 closed in both directions because of serious vehicle crash in Fort Ann
0 comments
alert top story

Part of Route 4 closed in both directions because of serious vehicle crash in Fort Ann

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency personnel respond to serious crash in Fort Ann

Seen here is a black truck that was involved in an accident in Fort Ann at about 2 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Route 4 and Route 149.

 Michael Goot

FORT ANN — A portion of Route 4 in Fort Ann has reopened following a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident.

The accident was reported at about 2 p.m. Route 4 was closed between Baldwin Corners Road and Charles Street, according to the NY-Alert notification system.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The accident involved a truck and a tractor-trailer.

The road was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News