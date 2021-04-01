Part of Route 4 closed in both directions because of serious vehicle crash in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — A portion of Route 4 in Fort Ann has reopened following a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident.
The accident was reported at about 2 p.m. Route 4 was closed between Baldwin Corners Road and Charles Street, according to the NY-Alert notification system.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The accident involved a truck and a tractor-trailer.
The road was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.
Check back for updates.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today