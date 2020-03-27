Parole officers instructed to hold off on drug tests of parolees

"These aren't normal times," Spence said, citing what he called the growing health threat to his union members who work in communities, prisons and secure psychiatric facilities.

He noted he has received reports from some parole officers that they do not have adequate protective garb, such as latex gloves, in dealing with the parolees they supervise.

Spence said he believes it would be prudent for parole officers to exercise discretion and caution in dealing with parolees so that they do not put themselves, co-workers, nurses, court personnel and corrections officers in danger.

"We could end up exposing the nurses, who are already dealing with short staffing in the prisons," Spence said.

One of the biggest infection clusters in the nation is at Rikers Island, which has become the focus of criminal justice reform activists pushing for major reductions in the population of incarcerated people.

"As the virus spreads like wildfire through Rikers Island," said Lisa Schreibersdorf, director of Brooklyn Defender Services, "we worry that every hour that passes brings us closer to disaster and death, whether inside the facilities or shortly after release." Those infected by the virus include 45 staffers of the New York City jail system.