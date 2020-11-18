Pair indicted in Whitehall meth bust

FORT EDWARD — Two Whitehall men have been indicted for allegedly running a meth lab out of a room at the old Budget Inn.
David T. Duncan, 26, and Daniel S. Murray, 36, were indicted Friday in Washington County Court for the incident that occurred Aug. 8.
State police responded to what is now known as the Whitehall Studios after receiving a complaint that two men living there were cooking methamphetamine.
Troopers interviewed Duncan and found materials consistent with manufacturing of the drug in his room, according to police. After a search warrant was obtained, the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team seized the meth.
Both men were arraigned on felony charges of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material.
They are due back in court on Jan. 15.
Duncan is being represented by attorney Alaina Finan. Murray’s lawyer is Robert Gregor.
Duncan is also facing a charge in Whitehall of fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident that occurred the following day. He is accused of driving his car into the Champlain Canal.
The charge was brought because as the car sank, it hit a wall on the boat dock and caused some damage.
Police did not know his motive for driving the car into the canal. Whitehall police said previously that the evidence in the drug case was not in the vehicle, but Duncan may have been trying to leave the area.
