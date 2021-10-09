Pair from Vermont arrested after two-county pursuit ending in Fort Edward

Two Vermont residents were arrested Friday after a two-county police pursuit that began in Queensbury and ended with their stolen pickup truck crashing in the village of Fort Edward.

The driver, Grover W.A. Pangburn, 46, of Rutland, Vermont, was charged with felonies of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, as well as misdemeanors of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless operation and vehicle and traffic violations. He was arraigned and taken to the Warren County Jail without bail.

His passenger, Ashley M. Short, 32, of Danby, Vermont, was charged with a felony of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

The incident, according to a news release, began about 2:30 p.m. Friday when Warren County dispatchers received reports of a woman appearing to be impaired and stumbling in a parking lot at the outlet plazas in Queensbury.

Officers found the woman in a pickup truck and she appeared to be suffering from an "altered mental state," police said.