Pair facing drug charges

QUEENSBURY — Two people are facing charges after police said they found drugs in their vehicle.

State police responded to the parking lot of Building 1 on Burke Drive in Queensbury on May 25 at about 5 p.m. to check on a vehicle. The trooper observed the occupants of the vehicle sleeping and evidence of drug use and paraphernalia.

The owner of the vehicle, 31-year-old Rachel M. Cenate, of Glens Falls, and her 30-year-old passenger Erik C. Shepard, of Fort Ann, were taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Queensbury. At the station, police found several baggies of suspected heroin.

Cenate was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possess of a controlled substance-narcotic drug intent to sell. She is also facing misdemeanors including two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

Shepard was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released and is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 13.

