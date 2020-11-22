Pair faces felony drug charges after Wilton traffic stop

WILTON — Two people were arrested on felony drug charges early Friday after a traffic stop in Wilton.

State police stopped a vehicle on the Northway at about 12:05 a.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use when interviewing the driver, 46-year-old Bonnie Wright, of Poultney, Vermont, and her passenger, 28-year-old Brooklyn resident Conrad Howard. A search of the vehicle found several plastic bags containing cocaine and several oxycodone pills, according to police.

Wright and Howard were both charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They are also facing a misdemeanor of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

They were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail.