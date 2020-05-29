Pair face multiple felony drug charges following traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Two people are facing multiple felony drug charges for allegedly having about 11 pounds of marijuana in their car following a traffic stop.

State Police pulled over a vehicle on Corinth Road in Queensbury about 4 p.m. on Tuesday after the driver committed multiple traffic violations, police said.

Upon speaking with the driver, 22-year-old Charles A. Thomas, of Hogansburg, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from his car, police said.

A search of the vehicle, Thomas and his passenger, 34-year-old Kimberly Euto, of Massena, found the marijuana and about 5 grams of cocaine, police said.

There was also a quantity of tablets of the anti-seizure medication Clonazepam, police said.

Thomas and Euto were each charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree conspiracy.

In addition, Euto is being charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.