Pair face drug charges

HUDSON FALLS — State Police arrested two people early Monday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Angela N. Bullard, 39, of Fort Edward, was stopped for a traffic infraction just before 2 a.m. on Oak Street. While speaking with Bullard, the trooper observed signs of drug use, police said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed that Bullard was in possession of approximately 3.16 grams of cocaine, police said.

Bullard was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger, 27-year-old Tyler Guilder-Morey, of Wilton, allegedly possessed about 0.55 grams of cocaine and a quantity of concentrated cannabis. He was charged with a felony count and misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.

Both were issued appearance tickets for Kingsbury Town Court on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.