Pair face drug charges after Northway stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MALTA — A Whitehall woman and a Troy man face drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on the Northway, State Police said.

State Police said they stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction at 1:08 p.m.

A subsequent search of the vehicle ensued, resulting in the discovery of approximately 0.9 grams of crack cocaine and small quantity of heroin, police said.

Both were taken into custody and transported to the State Police station in Saratoga for processing.

Kristin L. Hill, 47, of Whitehall, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, for the alleged possession of the crack cocaine, police said.

She was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Philip Pompey, of Troy, who was operating the vehicle, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, for the alleged possession of the heroin, police said.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Malta Town Court on July 9 at 2 p.m.