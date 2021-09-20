 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop
0 comments

Pair face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.

State police pulled over a vehicle driven by Chad W. Yrsha, 40, just before 3 p.m. for a traffic infraction. While interviewing Yrsha, the trooper found him to be in a possession of a small quantity of hydrocodone, according to police.

A search of the vehicle and Yrsha’s passenger, 45-year-old Kimberly I. Schwartfigure, found about 5.5 grams of cocaine, numerous tablets of hydrocodone, and a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue, police said.

Schwartfigure was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell. She was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Schwartfigure was sent without bail to Warren County Jail and is due in Glens Falls City Court on Tuesday.

Yrsha was charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and having a suspended registration. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Glens Falls City Court on Sept. 28.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News