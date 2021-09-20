Pair face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop

GLENS FALLS — Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.

State police pulled over a vehicle driven by Chad W. Yrsha, 40, just before 3 p.m. for a traffic infraction. While interviewing Yrsha, the trooper found him to be in a possession of a small quantity of hydrocodone, according to police.

A search of the vehicle and Yrsha’s passenger, 45-year-old Kimberly I. Schwartfigure, found about 5.5 grams of cocaine, numerous tablets of hydrocodone, and a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue, police said.

Schwartfigure was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell. She was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Schwartfigure was sent without bail to Warren County Jail and is due in Glens Falls City Court on Tuesday.

Yrsha was charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and having a suspended registration. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Glens Falls City Court on Sept. 28.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.