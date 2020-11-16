Pair charged after traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga man was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection following a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle in the town of Queensbury on Nov. 6. The passenger, 28-year-old Jeffrey Hulett, was found to be in violation of a stay away order of protection.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt because of a previous conviction for violating an order of protection. He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Cassandra L. Schultz, allegedly had crack cocaine and a glass pipe containing cocaine residue.

Schultz was charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 30.