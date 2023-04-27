MOREAU — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after police said they possessed drugs during a traffic stop in the town of Moreau.

On Wednesday at 3:58 p.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Saratoga Road in Moreau for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

Renee E. Barrett, 52, of South Glens Falls, was identified as the driver and 54-year-old Erick J. Talback, of Glens Falls, as the passenger.

According to police, neither Barrett nor Talback possessed a valid driver’s license. Police said during the stop they discovered felony-weight narcotics in the vehicle.

Both were arrested and charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned at Moreau Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.