QUEENSBURY — Two people were arrested on Wednesday, in connection with an incident involving a BB gun.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, New York State Police responded to the Days Inn hotel in the town of Queensbury, for reports of an altercation involving a possible firearm.

According to police, the investigation determined Jerry Rogers, 38, of Glens Falls, got into a physical altercation with another person and used a BB imitation handgun to cause injury to the victim.

Police said 34-year-old Stacy L. Blair, of Queensbury, was wielding a long-gun imitation BB gun and used it against the same victim, causing injury.

Blair then allegedly hid the weapons in the hotel room prior to police arriving on scene.

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported by EMS to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Blair was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and felony counts of tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree assault.

Rogers also was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a felony count of second-degree assault.

They were arrested and processed before being taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment. Police said additional charges are anticipated.