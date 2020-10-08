Pair arrested for allegedly cashing stolen checks

LAKE LUZERNE — Two people have been arrested for allegedly cashing stolen checks at a Lake Luzerne business — the latest in a series of arrests for the pair over the last three months.

State police said 39-year-old Leslie Allen of Corinth and 25-year-old Krista S. Jenkins of Day cashed forged checks made out to them from the victim. The checks totaled $1,550.

Allen was charged with two counts and Jenkins with four counts of felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Jenkins is also facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny in a separate case. She allegedly stole infant formula on two occasions on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 that was worth $472 and $533. She then re-sold the formula for cash.

She is due in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 13.

Allen, whose hometown has also been listed as Ballston Spa, was also arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for allegedly stealing 34 checks from a Greenfield resident and cashing them. A total of $6,900 was taken.

Both Allen and Jenkins were arrested in July on drug charges after state police allegedly found crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop in Clifton Park.

