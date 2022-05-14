 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair accused of not caring for dog

HADLEY — Two Hadley residents are accused of not properly caring for a dog.

State police have charged Allen V. Frasier, 24, and Hannah H. Hemple, 23, with misdemeanor animal abuse. The pair was arrested on May 8 after an investigation that was spurred when an animal control officer reported the dog’s condition to police.

The animal was turned over to an animal rescue agency for care and was found to be severely underweight, according to police.

Both residents were issued appearance tickets and are due in Day Town Court on June 1.

