Orange County man gets 5 years of probation for DWI arrest
Orange County man gets 5 years of probation for DWI arrest

QUEENSBURY — An Orange County man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for a drunk driving arrest back in July.

Thomas A. Ruhe, 48, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 in Warren County Court to felony driving while intoxicated. He was stopped by police July 25 on Lower Amherst Street in Lake George.

He failed a series of sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Ruhe was charged with felony DWI and with operating a vehicle without a license. 

Ruhe was also fined $1,200.

