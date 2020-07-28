Orange County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk without a license

LAKE GEORGE — An Orange County man is facing multiple felonies after being arrested for driving drunk without a license this past weekend, according to State Police.

Thomas A. Ruhe, 48, of Wallkill was stopped by police on July 25 on Lower Amherst Street in the village of Lake George.

Police said troopers smelled the scent of alcohol. Following a series of sobriety tests, Ruhe was taken into custody. He later consented to a breathalyzer test and was determined to have a blood alcohol content of 0.12%.

Ruhe was charged with a felony DWI and for operating a vehicle without a license, police said.

Ruhe was taken to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.